Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. Monday 10/18/21 afternoon game had 14 players compete. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Shafaat Dalal and Judith Harris with a tie for 2nd between the partnership of Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom, and the partnership of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 4th place went to James Kirtley and Sharon Winters. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group gathered for a 1/2 hour lesson held by local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley before competing in a game with a field of 24 players. Results, all listed earning points; north / south 1st place Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, runner-ups Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. East / west 1st place John Wright and Brad Phillips with runner-ups Art Western and Robert Cowden.
A field of 22 players competed in the 10/19/2021 Tuesday evening Terre Haute / Paris virtual game. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Sharon Winters and Judith Harris, 2nd James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, 3rd Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 4th James Kirtley and Tana Holt, 5th Joseph Shierling and Linda Bendix, 6th Shafaat Dalal and Richard Bernardoni
Wednesday mourning 10/20/2021 game had a field of 14 players. 1st place Joanna Hebermehl and Margo Kraemer, a tie for 2nd place between the team of Noreen Bryant and Sharon Winters and the team of Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley held his regularly scheduled free via Zoom Sunday 1:00pm - 3:00pm bridge lesson. After a good discussion on defensive signals and discarding and the class defended the challenge match title against former title holder Milt Van Reed. Milt was able to win the match and retake the title. The class is about over with a review and question and answer session scheduled for the next several weeks. These next few weeks would be a good review for players of all abilities to catch up on 2 over 1 bidding conventions. All are welcome.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
