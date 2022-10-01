Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A light week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center as both the Monday afternoon game and Wednesday morning games did not play. The “fun” bridge group played on Sept. 19 in a game with 16 players. Results, all players listed; 1st Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington, A tie for 2nd between the partnership of Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening and the team of Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, a tie for 4th between the team of Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh and the partnership of Art Western and Robert Cowden, 6th John Wright and Brad Phillips, 7th Richard Boyce and Brian Boyce.
The Terre Haute / Paris virtual game took place on Sept. 20. A short field of 16 players participating. Results, all players listed; 1st place Richard Easton and Michael Miedema, 2nd James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 3rd Sharon Winters and Judith Harris, 4th Linda Easton and Charles Parks, 5th Shafaat Dalal and Richard Bernardoni, 6th James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, 7th Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel, 8th Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
ACBL district 11 Regional Tournament to be held Nov. 7 -13 at Caesars Entertainment, 11999 Casino Center Drive, Elizabeth IN 47117 (across the river from Louisville). Gold Rush games Tuesday through Sunday. Two-session team games and two-session pairs games scheduled daily. They will play at Pat London Memorial Day on Thursday.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
