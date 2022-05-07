Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center. The game on April 25 had a 14 player game. Results, all listed earning points; first place Sharon Winters and Thomas Siefert, second place resulted in a tie between the team of Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom and the team of James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group had a game with 24 players. Results, all listed earning points; north / south first place Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, second David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer, third Bryan Boyce and Jan Meyers. East / west first place Art Western and Robert Cowden, second Brad Phillips and John Wright.
The April 26 Terre Haute / Paris virtual game: A good field of 23 players and one robot participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Edwin (Ted) Bain III and Michael Miedema, second James Kirtley and Tana Holt, third James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, fourth Richard Easton and Richard Bernardoni, fifth Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell, sixth Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams, seventh Linda Easton and Charles Parks.
On April 27, 18 players participated. Results, all listed earning points; first place Sharon Winters and Judith Harris, second Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, third Richard Bernadoni and Diane Jordan-Wagner, fourth Shafaat Dalal and Michael Butts.
Seven players showed up for the game on April 28. Rubber bridge and three handed buck euchre along with backgammon and a trivia game were enjoyed.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.