Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center.
May 16 had a 16-player game. Results, all listed earning points; first place Sharon Winters and Charles Parks, second Tana Holt and Judith Harris, third resulted in a tie between the team of Noreen Bryant and Nancy Hanley and the partnership of James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group had a game with 20 players. Results, all listed earning points; north / south first place Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening, second Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, third David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer. East / west first place Charles Brayan Jr and James Buffington, second Dale Johnson and Norma Beymer, third John Wright and Brad Phillips.
May 17 Terre Haute / Paris virtual game: A good field of 22 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second James Kirtley and Tana Holt, third Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, fourth Linda Easton and Diane Jordan-Wagner, fifth James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, sixth Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
May 18 game had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place Tana Holt and Sharon Winters, second Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, third Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
A special “Diamond Life Master” game and reception will take place Monday to honor long time Terre Haute Bridge Center member James Gormong. Food to be served at 11:30 a.m. and the special game to start at 1 p.m. All friends are encourage to attend.
Local Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley is continuing on with his series of lessons for advancing players. The class meets on Mondays at 5 p.m. before the “fun bridge” game. The class presents an excellent opportunity to discuss different aspects of bridge in a friendly and interactive fashion. Anyone interested in improving their game is encouraged to attend.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
