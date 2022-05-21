Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center. The May 9 game had a 14 player game. Results, all listed earning points; first place Tana Holt and Patty Cottom, second resulted in a tie between the team of James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong and the team of Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group had a game with 24 players. Results, all listed earning points; north / south first place Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening, second Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, third Jane Mills and Phil Smith. East / West first place Charles Brayan Jr and James Buffington, second Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh, third Art Western and Robert Cowden and fourth John Wright and Brad Phillips.
May 10 Terre Haute / Paris virtual game: A good field of 26 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, second Patricia Killeen and John Killeen, third Michael Miedema and Richard Easton, fourth James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, fifth Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, sixth Linda Easton and Diane Jordan-Wagner.
The May 11 game had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, second Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt.
Scheduled for Monday May 30 a special “Diamond Life Master” game and reception will take place to honor long time Terre Haute Bridge Center member James Gormong. Gormong began his bridge career while an undergraduate at Indiana State University in the late 1950’s. He became a Life Master in 1970. Currently Gormong is considered resident expert on rules of the game and play of the hand. He is known as an outstanding teacher of the game and has helped club members seeking to pass the ACBL test to become directors. Food to be served at 11:30 a.m. the special game to start at 1 p.m. All friends are encourage to attend.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
