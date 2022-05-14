In a departure from the normal practice of reporting the scores from our weekly bridge games, The Terre Haute Bridge Center will use our space this week to call attention to former Indiana State student Janekira Sutanonpaiboon. Janekira is now an associate professor of business at Sonoma State University. She is calling for support of the suffering citizens of Ukraine.
“It is our faces you will see, not our backs,” is the famous quote from President Zelenskyy on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s face is silk screened on the front of a T-shirt with the quote printed on the back. All proceeds from the sale of the shirts will be sent to one of five charities earmarked for Ukrainian citizens. Altogether, Terre Haute Bridge Center members purchased twelve of the shirts helping the students to raise $16,000 so far.
Here is a list of charities that earmark help for Ukrainians: WCK.org, UNICEFUSA.org, HEARTTOHEART.org, UNHCR.org, Amnesty International. The donation website contains what people need to do if they desire a T-shirt.
Here is a list of charities that earmark help for Ukrainians: WCK.org, UNICEFUSA.org, HEARTTOHEART.org, UNHCR.org, Amnesty International. The donation website contains what people need to do if they desire a T-shirt.
