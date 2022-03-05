Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action took place at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Monday afternoon game for Feb. 21 had 14 participants. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal, 2nd Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom, 3rd Diane Scott and Nancy Hanley Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met and had a game with 16 participants. No result are listed because of a scoring malfunction (not sure if it was computer or human error). All participants are entitled to a future free game.
Feb. 22 Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. A good field of 24 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Debra Hyatt and John Hinton, 2nd Edwin Ted Bain III and Michael Miedema, 3rd James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 4th Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 5th Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell, 6th Mary Jane Oakley and Charlotte Katzman, 7th Tana Holt and Judith Harris, 8th John Wright and James Jordan-Winters
The Feb. 23 game had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Brad Phillips and John Wright, 2nd Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 3rd Diane Scott and Michael Butts.
We are happy to report Shafaat Dalal and Mark Greenwell did extremely well in the Louisville sectional scoring 1st place east/west in the early session and 1st place overall in the afternoon session. Total of 8.14 silver points earned for the day. Also wanted to mention James Buffington and Michael Butts did very well in a large computer game winning 1st place east/west and 4th overall.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
