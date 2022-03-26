Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. Good news to report from the Reno Spring Nationals. Sharon Winters and Patty Cottom earned 22.04 gold master points by finishing third overall in the Tuesday game. Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed were very pleased with their performance earning points in several sessions. Tana Holt and James “Sonny” Kirtley were not as happy but managed to scratch out several points. The Terre Haute Bridge Center has represented our area very well lately in both regional and national tournaments.
Monday, March 14, the “fun bridge” group played with a field of 24 players. Results, all listed earning points; north / south, first Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, second Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington, third Carolyn Steinbaugh and Nancy Shriner, fourth Jan Harmening and Jan Harmening. East / west, first place Ann Staats and Michael Butts, second Margo Kraemer and Dave Kraemer, third Jane Mills and Ruth Erickson, fourth John Wright and Brad Phillips.
Tuesday, March 15 was the Terre Haute / Paris virtual game. A good field of 22 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second Richard Easton and Michael Miedema, third Patricia Killeen and John Killeen, fourth James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, fifth John Wright and James Jordan-Wagner, sixth Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams, seventh Linda Easton and Charles Parks.
The Wednesday, March 16 game had a field of eight players. International Match Point scoring was used. Results, all listed earning points; a three way tie for first place occurred between the teams of Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, the team of James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, and the team of Shafaat Dalal and Brad Phillips.
Friday evening rubber bridge game is getting larger with 12 players competing on March 18. Top point award (no master points given) first Patty Cottom, second Mark Greenwell, third Charles Bryan Jr, forth Philip Smith.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
