Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action took place at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Monday, March 7 afternoon game had 18 participants. Results, all listed earning points; A tie for 1st place occurred between the team of Nancy Hanley and Sharon Winters and the team of James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 3rd Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 4th Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, 5th Diane Scott and Michael Butts, 6th Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met and had a game with 28 participants. Results, all listed earning points; North / south 1st Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington, 2nd Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening, 3rd Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, 4th David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer. East / west 1st place Art Western and Robert Cowden, 2nd Patty Cottom and James Cottom, 3rd John Wright and Brad Phillips.
Tuesday, March 8 was the Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. A good field of 26 players participated. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 2nd Patricia Killeen and John Killeen, 3rd Thomas Newton and John Wright, 4th Richard Easton and Michael Miedema, 5th Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni, 6th Sharon Winters and James Kirtley.
The March 9 game had a field of 14 players. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley, 2nd Mark Greenwell and James Buffington. A tie for 3rd between the team of James Kirtley and Tana Holt and the team of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl. Before the game the annual meeting of the Terre Haute Bridge Center took place. Local president James “Sonny” Kirtley presided as awards were given to point leaders in different stratifications. Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed received top awards. Mark Greenwell, James Buffington, and Brad Phillips received awards in lesser point tiers. John Wright received recognition as Most Improved Player.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
