Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action took place at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Monday afternoon game for Feb. 28 had 12 participants. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Tana Holt and Sharon Winters, 2nd Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 3rd Brad Phillips and Thomas (The Big Fig) Newton. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met and had a game with 16 participants. Results, all listed earning points; 1st Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, 2nd Art Western and Robert Cowden, 3rd Ruth Erickson and Jane Mills.
Tuesday evening, March 1, Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. A good field of 26 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Judith Harris and James Kirtley, 2nd James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 3rd Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 4th James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, 5th Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni, 6th Linda Easton and Richard Easton,
The March 2 game had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Milt Van Rees and Patty Cottom, 2nd James Kirtley and Joanna Hebermehl, 3rd Johan Wright and Brad Phillips, 4th Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Thursday, March 3, local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley held a beginners lesson the new fire house in Center Point. The lesson was followed by a short rubber bridge game. Friday, March 4, Mark Greenwell held his “what is becoming a regular rubber bridge” game at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. Many beginning players are joining in their first exposure to bridge. Thanks to both Mark and Sonny.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship.
