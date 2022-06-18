Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report starting June 6. Results, all listed earning points; first Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, second Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley, a tie for third between the team of Patty Cottom and Michael Butts and the partnership of Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal. Later that evening a surprise going away party and game was held for long time co-club manager Sharon Winters. Winters is moving to Alabama to be closer to her family. Results, all listed earning points; North / south first place Make Greenwell and Patty Cottom, second James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, third Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, fourth David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer. East / west first place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, second Ann Staats and Michael Butts, third Tana Holt and Roger Meneely, fourth Art Western and Robert Cowden.
The June 7 Terre Haute / Paris virtual game: A good field of 26 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, second Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni, third James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, fourth Linda Easton and Richard Easton, fifth M Sue May and Thomas Siefert, sixth John Killeen and Patricia Killeen, seventh Mary Jane Oakley and Charlotte Katzman, eighth Edwin (Ted) Bain III and Michael Miedema, ninth Mona Sternfeld and Shafaat Dalal.
The game on June 8 had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place Sharon Winters and Judith Harris, second Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, third Brad Phillips and Diane Jordan-Wagner, fourth Tana Holt and Nancy Hanley.
The game on June 9 had six players show up. Rubber bridge along with gin rummy were enjoyed.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
