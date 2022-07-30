Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report starting July 18 with 14 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place ended with a tie between the partnership of James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong and the team of Tana Holt and Judith Harris. Third place went to Connie Shattuck and Jane Mills. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group returned to action with 16 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, second Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh, third Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington, fourth John Wright and Brad Phillips, fifth place resulted in a tie between the partnership of Art Western and Robert Cowden and the team of Mary Halsted and Dale Johnson
The Terre Haute / Paris virtual game was held July 19. A good field of 20 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Richard Bernardoni and Tana Holt, second Sharon Winters and Judith Harris, third James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, fourth Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel, fifth Linda Easton and Charles Parks.
On July 20, the game had a field of 12 players. Results, all players listed; first place Mary Helen Hamilton and Tana Holt, second Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, third Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips, fourth Noreen Bryant and Judith Harris, fifth Milt Van Reed and Roger Meneely, sixth Charles Bryan Jr and Michael Butts.
A special game and Blackberry Cobbler Festival was held July 21 at Link art gallery in Paris, Illinois. Margo Kraemer baked two large wild blackberry cobblers served along with ice cream to celebrate member birthdays in the month of July.
Earlier in July, several players from the Paris and Terre Haute area traveled to Charleston, Illinois, and competed in a sectional tournament. Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed really cleaned up winning 25 silver points and returned to their winning form of a few years ago.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
