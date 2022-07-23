Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report starting July 11 with 12 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, second James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, third Tana Holt and Patty Cottom. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group returned to action with 20 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; north / south first place David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer, second Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington. East / west first place Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh, second Ann Staats and Michael Butts, third Art Western and Robert Cowden.
The Terre Haute / Paris virtual game took place July 12. A good field of 20 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Michael Miedema and Richard Easton, second James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, third Patricia Killeen and John Killeen, fourth Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni, fifth Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
The game on July 13 had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place Patty Cottom and Judy Harris, second Milt Van Reed and Roger Meneely, third Tana Holt and Noreen Bryant. Nice to see that the powerhouse team of Van Reed and Hebermehl are willing to break up and mentor some of the newer players along. Thank you Milt and Joanna.
July 14 at 7:30 p.m., seven participants attended game night at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. A rubber bridge and backgammon were enjoyed.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
