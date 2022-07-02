Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report starting Monday morning with 12 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal, second Tana Holt and Judith Harris, third Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group returned to action with 16 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, second Ann Staats and Michael Butts, third Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening, fourth Brian Boyce and Brad Phillips.
Tuesday Terre Haute / Paris virtual game: A good field of 20 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Judith Harris and Tana Holt, second Richard Easton and Michael Miedema, third Annette Clark and Donald Florida, fourth Diane Jordan-Wagner and Thomas Siefert, fifth Linda Easton and Charles Parks
The June 22 game had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed; first place Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, second Tana Holt and Patty Cottom, third Charles Bryan Jr and Michael Butts, fourth Brad Phillips and Roger Meneely, fifth Richard Bernadoni and Diane Jordan-Wagner, sixth Mona Sternfeld and Joanie Kendall.
On Thursday evenings several players from the Terre Haute Bridge club have been traveling to Paris Illinois to play in a weekly game at the Link Art Gallery. The game is held in an historic home where Abe Lincoln stayed when traveling from Springfield to the eastern part of the state.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
