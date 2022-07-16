Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A light week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center as the club was closed Monday because of the holiday. Things should begin to pick up as several players have returned from summer vacations. Students in local club President James “Sonny” Kirtley’s advancing player class are anxiously awaiting the resumption of classes when Sonny returns in a couple of weeks.
The July 5 Terre Haute / Paris virtual game had 20 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place showed a tie between the team of James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, and the partnership of James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second M Sue May and Thomas Siefert, fourth resulted in a tie between the team of Edwin (Ted) Bain III and Michael Miedema and the partnership of Tana Holt and Sharon Winters.
A field of 14 players participated July 6. Results, all listed earning points; first place Tana Holt and Joanie Kendall, a tie for second between the team of Mark Greenwell and James Buffington and the partnership of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, fourth Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom. Congratulations to a relative new player at contract bridge Joanie Kendall for finishing first under the instruction of her partner Tana Holt.
On July 8, six participants attended game night at the Terre Haute Bridge Center. A rubber bridge game took place and backgammon was played by the extra two players.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
