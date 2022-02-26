Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action took place at the Terre Haute Bridge Center.
Monday afternoon’s game had 12 participants. Results, all listed earning points: A tie for 1st place between the team of Thomas Siefert and Nancy Hanley and the team of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 3rd Mona Sternfeld and Diane Scott. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met and had a game with 12 participants. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, 2nd place Jan Meyers and Richard Boyce.
Tuesday evening, Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. A good field of 28 players participating. Results, all listed earning points: 1st place Sharon Winters and Judith Harris, 2nd James Kirtley and Tana Holt, 3rd Edwin Ted Bain III and Michael Miedema, 4th Richard Bernardoni and Shafaat Dalal, 5th Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 6th James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, 7th Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
Wednesday’s game had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points: 1st place Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, 2nd Tana Holt and Sharon Winter.
We are happy to report several local players are beginning to travel to national and regional tournaments. A group from Terre Haute including Mark Greenwell, Shafaat Dalal, James Kirtley, and Tana Holt are planning to play in the Louisville, Kentucky, sectional scheduled for the last weekend in February.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812- 232-1230.
