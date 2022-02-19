Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts.
The Monday afternoon game for Feb. 7 had 12 participants. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place James Kirtley and Tana Holt, a tie for second between the team of Sharon Winters and and Nancy Hanley and the team of Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met and had a game with 16 participants. Results, all listed earning points; north / south 1st place Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, 2nd place Norma Beymer and Suzanne Van Reed. East/west 1st place Art Western and Robert Cowden, 2nd Brad Phillips and John Wright.
Feb. 8 Terre Haute/Paris virtual game. A good field of 26 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Edwin Ted Bain III and Michael Miedema, 2nd Tana Holt and Judith Harris, 3rd James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 4th Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni, 5th Patricia Killeen and John Killeen, 6th Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Feb. 9 game had a field of 14 players. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 2nd James Kirtley and Sharon Winters, 3rd Shafaat Dalal and Tana Holt.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
