Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. Monday afternoon game for Jan. 31 had 14 participants. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 2nd Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, 3rd Thomas “The Big Fig” Newton and Brad Phillips. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met and had a game with 12 participants. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, 2nd place Brad Phillips and John Wright, 3rd Richard Boyce and Jan Meyers.
Tuesday evening Feb. 1, Terre Haute / Paris virtual game. A good field of 24 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 2nd Sharon Winters and Tana Holt, 3rd Edwin Ted Bain III and Michael Miedema, 4th Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, 5th Linda Easton and Richard Easton, 6th Mary Jane Oakley and Charlotte Katzman.
Wednesday, Feb. 2, game was canceled because of the approaching ice storm, however Mark Greenwell organized an old fashion rubber bridge game. A good time was had by the participants, and hopefully this game will grow.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
