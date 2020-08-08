Greetings fellow bridge enthusiast of the Wabash Valley. It was a very busy week at the Terre Haute Bridge Center as many players competed in both our local virtual game and the Indianapolis virtual games in order to maximize points during “Silver Linings Week.” Local partnership of Jim Buffington and Shafaat Dalal got off to a great start scoring 5th out of 29 partnerships in earning 1.6 silver points in the first game of the week in Indianapolis. Michael Miedema and a partner from Texas finished 1st north/south and 3rd overall earning 3.0 silver points in their first try of the week.
The Terre Haute/Paris virtual game is still going strong with 36 participants for the July 28th game. The field was divided into two sections with A, B, and C stratifications in each. Earning silver points in the first game; 1st Milt Van Reed and Jonna Hebermehl, 2nd Thomas Newton and Diane Jordan-Wagner, 3rd M Sue May and Mary Lunsford 4th Jane Mills and Thomas Siefert. Earning silver points in the second game; 1st Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld, 2nd Michael Miedema and Judith Harris, 3rd Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell, 4th James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal, 5th Linda Reynolds and Tonicia Smith.
Several members of the Board of Directors stayed after the scheduled meeting to play at the Bridge Center in a group using laptops and iPads during the local virtual game. A great way to promote camaraderie and social interaction which is such an important part of the club.
The local Wednesday July 29th live face-to-face game was again won by Charles Bryan Jr. and Connie Shattuck. James Buffington and Mark Greenwell finished a close second. Safety measures are strictly enforced and the overall tone and friendliness of the game is very enjoyable. Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed do a excellent job in running this game.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley held his regularly scheduled Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. free bridge lesson. The class continued on with our discussion of competitive bidding. Two new players have entered our challenge match format. Sharon Winters and Judy Harris must be getting tired of reading about the exploits of their friend Tana Holt and are eager to enter the battle for the mythical/imaginary challenge match belt. The “class” is the current title holder and extends good luck to the newest foes.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
