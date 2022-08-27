Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report starting Aug. 15 with 16 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, third Michael Butts and Charles Parks, fourth Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom. Later that evening the “fun” bridge group played in a game with 16 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington, second Lou Harmening and Jan Harmening, third Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, fourth Brad Phillips and Roger Meneely.
The Terre Haute / Paris virtual game on Aug. 16 had a smaller than usual field of 16 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, third Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, fourth Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
The Aug. 17 game had a field of 14 players. Results, all players listed earning points; first place Tana Holt and Roger Meneely, second Noreen Bryant and Judith Harris, third Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, fourth Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips.
After that game, several local players traveled to St. Louis to participate in a regional tournament. Competing in Swiss teams the group of Tana Holt and partner James Kirtley, along with Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters won 3.4 gold points.
After that game, several local players traveled to St. Louis to participate in a regional tournament. Competing in Swiss teams the group of Tana Holt and partner James Kirtley, along with Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters won 3.4 gold points.
