Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. Happy to report that the local Virtual Club Game hosted by the Terre Haute Bridge Center in combination with the Paris Bridge Center is doing very well. Participation is holding up with 38 players in 19 partnerships competing over each of the past few weeks. No grumblings of discontent over the way the game is being run have come to my attention, rather unusual for a group of bridge players. Again the field was divided into two games, with A, B, and C stratifications in each.
Results from July 21: 1st game; A tranche: 1st James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 5th Tana Holt and James Kirtley, 7th Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed. B tranche: 1st Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld, 2nd Betty Piper and Richard Bernardoni, 4th Linda Easton and Charles Parks. C tranche: 1st Paul Ray and Sherry Ray, 2nd Jana Tyler and James Jordan-Wagner, 3rd Linda Reynolds and Tonicia Smith.
Results from July 21. 2nd game: A tranche: 1st Richard Easton and Michael Miedema, 4th Sharon Winters playing with a robot after her partner was knocked out by a storm, 7th Mark Greenwell and Rick Kleinheksel. B tranche: 1st G Sherley Blodgett and Leon Joseph Grafe, 2nd Thomas Siefert and Jane Mills, 4th James Buffington and Shafaat Dalal. C tranche: 1st Michael Butts and Brad Phillips, 2nd Margo Kraemer and David Kraemer, 3rd Michael Harmon and Jim Budd.
The July 22, local live face-to-face game is holding up well with a 12-player field. Charles Bryan Jr and partner Connie Shattuck scored an impressive win over James Buffington and Mark Greenwell.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley held his regularly scheduled Sunday 1 to 3 p.m. free bridge lesson via Zoom. Nice attendance this past week with 14 students logged on. An interesting discussion on why and when to double took place before the class resumed our battle for the mythical/imaginary “Challenge Match Belt.” The class as current holder of the belt fought off the attack from challenger Tana Holt to retain the title.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
