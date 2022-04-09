Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center. The March 28 had a eight player game. Using international master point scoring, we had a three-way tie for first. James Gormong and Tana Holt along with the team of Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl and the partnership of Brad Phillips and Roger Meneely all split first place points. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met for a short lesson from local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley before playing a 20 player game. Results, all listed earning points; north / south first place Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, second Jane Mills and Phillip Smith, third Mary Hasted and Dale Johnson. East / west first place Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington, second Art Western and Robert Cowden, third Ann Staats and Michael Butts.
The March 29 evening Terre Haute / Paris virtual game: A good field of 26 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams, third Patricia Killeen and John Killeen, forth Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips, fifth Richard Easton and Michael Miedema, sixth James Kirtley and Tana Holt, seventh Joan Kendall and Mona Sternfeld, eighth Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
The game March 30 had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place Mark Greenwell and James Buffington, second James Kirtley and Noreen Bryant.
Friday evening rubber bridge game had a good turn-out with 10 players participating. Backgammon, scrabble, and a trivia game were also played. Mark Greenwell has done an excellent jog in organizing this event.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.