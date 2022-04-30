Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A slow week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center as several of our top teams traveled to Gatlinburg Tennessee to play in a large regional tournament. The game on the afternoon of April 18 had eight players. Results, all listed earning points; firstplace Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal, second James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group had a game with 20 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place north / south Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening, second Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert. East / West first place Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington, second Ann Staats and Michael Butts.
Terre Haute / Paris virtual game on April 19: A good field of 20 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Richard Easton and Michael Miedema, second Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips, third Linda Easton and Charles Parks, fourth James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, fifth M Sue May and Sharon Winters.
On Thursday evenings at 6:30 CST, Joanna Hebermehl is holding a duplicate bridge game in Paris which several of the Terre Haute club members have been attending. The Paris folks are very hospitable and it makes the trip over very enjoyable.
On April 22, the weekly rubber bridge meet with eight players. This is a great opportunity for newer players to learn the game.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
