Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center. The game on April 11 had 16 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place Tana Holt and Patty Cottom, second Joanie Kendall and Mona Sternfeld and third Thomas Siefert and Nancy Hanley. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group had a game with 24 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place north / south resulted in a tie between the team of John Wright and Brad Phillips and the partnership of Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening, East / West first place David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer, second Art Western and Robert Cowden.
The Terre Haute / Paris virtual game was held April 12. A good field of 20 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, third M Sue May and Tana Holt, fourth Sharon Winters and James Kirtley, fifth James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, sixth Brad Phillips and Roger Meneely, seventh Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal.
The April 13 game had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place was tie between the team of Betty Piper and Joanna Hebermehl, and the team of Milt Van Reed and Sharon Winters, thrid Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom, fourth Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Local Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley held his first in a series of lessons for advancing players between games on Monday afternoon. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their thoughts on the play of bridge.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
