Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center. April 4 had a 14 player game. First place Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom, second Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, a tie for third between the partnerships of Noreen Bryant and Michael Butts, and the team of Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group met for a short lesson before playing a 20 player game. Results, all listed earning points; first place Art Western and Robert Cowden, second Charles Bryan jr and James Buffington, a tie for third between the partnership of Nancy Shriner and Carolyn Steinbaugh and the team of Davis Kraemer and Margo Kraemer, fifth Mary Hasted and Dale Johnson.
April 5 was the Terre Haute / Paris virtual game. A good field of 24 players participated. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, second Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, third Charles Parks and Richard Bernardoni, fourth Sharon Winters and Tana Holt, fifth Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams, sixth John Wright and James Jordan-Wagner, seventh Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
A field of 12 players played April 6. Results, all listed earning points; first place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, second Noreen Bryant and Diane Jordan-Wagner, third Tana Holt and Mary Helen Hamilton, fourth Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Local club president James “Sonny” Kirtley will start a series of lessons for advancing players that began April 11 at 4:30 p.m. The class will take place between the afternoon and evening games hoping to draw players from each. New people to our club are welcome.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
