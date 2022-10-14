Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A full week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center. The Monday afternoon, Oct. 3, game had 18 players.
Results, all listed earning points: 1st place, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; 2nd, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; 3rd, Noreen Bryant and Nancy Hanley; 4th, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; 5th, Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips. Later that evening the “fun” bridge group played in a game with 20 players. Results, listed earning points: 1st, north/south resulted in a tie between the team of Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening and the partnership of Joanie Kendall and Tom Kendall. 1st place east/west: John Wright and Brad Phillips. 2nd: Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington.
Tuesday evening, Oct. 4, Terre Haute/Paris virtual game: A field of 20 players participating. Results, all listed earning points: 1st place, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; 2nd, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; 3rd, Linda Easton and Richard Easton; 4th, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; 5th, Tana Holt and Sharon Winters; 6th, Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams; 7th, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, game had a field of 16 players. Results, all listed earning points: 1st, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; 2nd, Mark Greenwell and Phil Smith; 3rd, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; 4th, Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship.
Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
