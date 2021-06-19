Brick Street Market will return to the historic Rockville Town Square on June 26.
Vendor offerings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn will include pottery, photography, art, hand-crafted jewelry, antiques and boutique clothing. Ample spacing between vendors will promote social distancing.
Restaurants and antique shops on and near the square will be open during the event. Homemade bread, fresh vegetables and other goods will be sold at a farmer’s market at the historic Depot just down the street.
For a free will donation to a local charity, members of the Model T Antique Car Club will offer rides in their vintage vehicles.
Interested vendors should call 765-366-1487 for registration and booth fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.