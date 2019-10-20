Brendan McPike achieves rank of Eagle Scout

Brendan McPike, 18, of Terre Haute received Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank of Eagle Scout on Oct. 6. Only 4 percent of Scouting’s national membership attains the rank of Eagle.
McPike is a member of Crossroads of America Council Troop 38 chartered by Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. He attends Terre Haute South Vigo High School and has been involved in Scouting for 11 years, starting with Cub Scout Pack 28 at Dixie Bee Elementary School. McPike achieved the Eagle rank after demonstrating leadership as a Scribe and Quartermaster and fulfilling several other requirements.
For his Eagle Scout Service Project, McPike planned and led a project to install a flag pole at the front of his church with the American and Vatican flags. He also placed lighting around the flag pole and on both sides of the church’s sign. Through this project McPike added beauty and patriotism to the church front.
There were 14 volunteers who dedicated their time and talent April 4 through May 12 to assist McPike in completing his service project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.