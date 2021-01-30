'Breaking Good' in rural America

It's the story of a young girl who grew up in a small Indiana town in the 1980s and '90s.

Yet, it's a larger story, too, reaching beyond her roots of a little place tucked into the farm fields of west-central Indiana.

A safety net of fellow church members, extended family and neighbors helped pave a path for J. Dana Trent to graduate from Duke University Divinity School, become a professor of world religions and critical thinking at Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., serve as a chaplain in the intensive care units of University of North Carolina hospitals, and write four books by age 39.

"It was people who believed in me," Trent said. "There were these sort of guardian angels."

Now, she's researching the possibilities of churches collaborating to help kids affected by social ills. Trent's study is supported by a grant from the Louisville Institute and funded by the Lilly Foundation. Her research — titled "Breaking Good: The Church's Response to Systemic Poverty, Mental Illness, and Drug Addiction in Flyover Country" — should result in her fifth book. She expects to complete her research this fall.

Born in Los Angeles, Trent's family moved to Dana, Indiana — population around 600 — when she was just three months old. It was her dad's hometown. Her middle name is a tribute to the place. Her first name mirrors her mom's — Judith. They spent her early years in Vermillion County, until her parents divorced when she was 6. Though she moved to her mother's North Carolina hometown in tobacco country afterward, Trent spent summers back in Dana with her grandparents.

She holds fond memories of the town, best known for native son Ernie Pyle, the Pulitzer Prize winning World War II columnist. Jitterbug dance lessons in the Dana firehouse, overseen by her grandmother's 49ers social club. Her dad playing The Beatles' classic "Hey Jude" on the jukebox of a video store, as he taught the youngster to shoot pool. Donning patriotic clothes and decorating her bicycle for the annual Ernie Pyle Fireman's Festival.

There were hardships, too.

Her college-educated parents — both now deceased — struggled with addictions and mental illness, Trent explained earlier this month. Still, their daughter had a unique advantage.

Despite the often chaotic circumstances, Trent's parents "also absolutely doted over me, and most children [in that situation] don't have that," she said. "And there was this constant presence of faith in our house." Her father grew up attending a church in Dana that her grandparents helped found. Her mother was a "Bible Baptist," Trent said.

Her grandparents made sure she attended church services in Dana every Sunday morning and evening, and again on Wednesday nights. She found encouragement from her church community to overcome the instabilities that, for many kids, become obstacles to a healthy adulthood.

Two decades into the 21st century, Trent believes that small town churches can collaborate and pool resources to tackle the growing problems rural children face when poverty, addictions and mental illness hit their homes.

"It's the church's opportunity to continue to be for children what it was for me growing up," Trent said.

Her hometown is working to revive its small downtown as a gathering spot for the whole population, from kids to seniors.

Town leaders in Dana are taking steps toward transforming the town garage into a multi-use community center. A $10,000 grant from the Vermillion County Community Foundation will cover a feasibility study to do just that. If all goes as hoped, the center would be ready by Aug. 3, 2023 — Ernie Pyle's 123rd birthday.

Sara Benskin, Dana's clerk-treasurer, believes the community center could host senior services, kids activities, meetings, community events, job search and skills programs, health and wellness checkups.

Many of Dana's businesses and services disappeared since the turn of the century. Vermillion County's jobless rate was among Indiana's highest prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The population also has fallen. A 2015 Purdue University study on hard-hit small-town economies calculated the population growth in Indiana's rural counties like Vermillion totaled just 1.9% between 2000 and 2010, compared to 9% for urban counties. The number of rural residents living in poverty rose 44%.

"A lot of rural America is struggling," said Dale White, president of the Vermillion County Community Foundation. "And there seems to be a group of town members who are willing to do their parts to infuse life there."

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Trent has joined the town's cause, too.

Churches in small towns across the country also can serve kids and families facing those lingering rural problems, she believes. Community centers could be effective venues for such pooled participation in places where services are scarce for impoverished families, and residents needing services for addictions and mental illness.

"In any small town in America, you might roll down Main Street and see five churches," Trent said. Individually, each may deal with limited resources and dwindling attendance, but together could help provide the connections through neighborly relationships, entertainment and food that had been hallmarks of small-town America.

"I'm hopeful that amid headlines of hate, an innovative, post-pandemic Church story will emerge," Trent said.

"How and where is the church willing to reach beyond its own walls, politics, fear, rhetoric, scarcity, and judgment toward a flexible, collaborative approach to serving with true Gospel ethos: a faithful, loving, empathetic, and neighborly response for those struggling with basic needs?" she continued. "That is the gift the church gave me: love, care, stability, and support through time, talent, and treasure — and that continues to be its strength as an integral rural community institution."

Trent and her husband, Fred Eaker, a devout Hindu and former monk, live in Raleigh. She told their story in her 2013 book, "Saffron Cross: The Unlikely Story of How a Christian Minister Married a Hindu Monk." Both have lived in rural communities.

A collaborative effort to uplift rural America's kids and their families can benefit churches supporting that cause.

Such outreach "speaks volumes to people," Trent said. "That speaks more about Christianity than any 50-minute sermon."

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.