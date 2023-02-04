The White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence, will host a bread-making basics workshop in the spring.
The program, which will show tips and tricks for creating and maintaining sourdough bread starters, will take place virtually and in-person from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2.
Candace Minster will facilitate the workshop.
Minster said sourdough breads and baked goods are much easier to make than most people realize.
“Sourdough breads are created with a living culture, also known as a starter, which houses millions of naturally-occurring bacteria and yeasts found in water, on flour, in the air and even on our hands,” she said. “This living culture/starter is used to leaven the bread instead of commercial dried or active yeast. Both kinds of yeast – commercial and wild ones found in sourdough – will cause the bread to rise, but they behave and taste differently from one another.”
Instructions and starters will be discussed during the workshop.
Cost is $45, which includes instruction materials and a starter. A starter can be picked up at the White Violet Farm Store or shipped to your home. The registration deadline is Feb. 27.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2932 or emailing wvc@spsmw.org.
