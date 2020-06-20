The Brazil Concert Band will stream its third of four concerts from the BCB’s 2019 season Sunday on YouTube and the Brazil Concert Band Facebook page.
“The Princess, The Wizard, and The Light Cavalry,” originally performed July 14, 2019, will be repeated at 8 p.m.
The Father’s Day performance will be under the direction of guest conductor, flute player and vocalist Janelle R. Huber, who also is band director at Red River High School in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
The 4-part concert series can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2MnZv1d which links to band director Matthew and wife Melanie Huber’s YouTube channel. Visit the channel and hit the subscribe button to receive notification about the June 28 concert.
Live concerts will resume at 8 p.m. July 5 in the band shell, or nearby pavilion if rain, in Forest Park at Brazil. The band will perform every Sunday night through Aug. 30.
