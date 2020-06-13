The Brazil Concert Band will stream its second of four concerts from the BCB’s 2019 season on Sunday on YouTube and the Brazil Concert Band Facebook page.
“To The Moon And Beyond,” originally performed July 28, 2019, will be repeated at 8 p.m. to honor the SpaceX astronauts presently aboard the International Space Station.
The 4-part concert series can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2MnZv1d which links to band director Matthew and wife Melanie Huber’s YouTube channel. Visit the channel and hit the subscribe button to receive notifications about concerts at 8 p.m. on June 21 and 28.
Live concerts will resume at 8 p.m. July 5 in the band shell, or nearby pavilion if rain, in Forest Park at Brazil. The band will perform every Sunday night through Aug. 30.
