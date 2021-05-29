The Brazil Concert Band will open 2021 with programs at 8 p.m. June 6 and every Sunday through Aug. 29 in Forest Park at Brazil, rain or shine.
The first rehearsal is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the park’s band shell or if rain, in the pavilion. The June 6 concert, “The 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II,” was scheduled as the finale for last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Band director Matthew S. Huber has led the 65 members of the BCB since 1982 and is the longest serving conductor in the band’s 163 years of serving the community.
Area musicians, who are at least a freshman in high school and have self ownership of an instrument, can join the BCB by contacting Huber at mmjjhuber@gmail.com or 812-691-1341.
The Brazil Concert Band traces its long history back to 1858 and has performed throughout the United States. It has recorded professionally with two compact discs of music by the Indiana March King Fred Jewell. In addition, the BCB has received awards from local, state and national institutions including the Sudler Silver Scroll for Historic Bands from the John Philip Sousa Foundation. For more information visit brazilconcertband.org or like Brazil Concert Band on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.