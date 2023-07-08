The Brazil Concert Band with director Matthew S. Huber will present “After the Fourth Special” at 8 p.m. July 9 at the Forest Park Bandshell, or if rain, in the Pavilion.
A wide variety of BCB favorites will be offered including “The High School Cadets” from the year 1890 by John Philip Sousa and his “The Belle of Chicago” written in 1892.
From the pen of Karl L. King comes his circus overture composed in 1912, “The Princess of India.”
The trumpet section will be highlighted in “Trumpets, Ole” by Frank Cofield and “Amparito Roca” by Jaime Texidor. The BCB trumpet section includes Allen Basore, David Brinson, Duane Caperton, Jim Chesterson, Rebekka Eisele, Daryl Hodges, Greg Mogan, Steve Steppe, Jeff Shively and Andy Whittington.
Fans of “The Wizard of Oz” will travel from Kansas to the Emerald City with composers Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg in an arrangement by Paul Yoder.
Music from the United Kingdom includes the march “Coat of Arms” by George Kenny and “An Irish Rhapsody” composed by Clare Grundman.
The love theme from “The Sandpiper,” is dedicated to lovers throughout the world with “The Shadow of Your Smile” by Paul F. Webster and Johnny Mandel in a setting by Ken Whitcomb.
Fans of “The Music Man” will rejoice to “Seventy Six Trombones,” “Till There Was You,” “The Wells Fargo Wagon,” ”Lida Rose” and “Marian The Librarian” all by Meredith Willson and arranged by Philip J. Lang.
From the year 1921, the BCB will perform the march “Men of Ohio” by Henry Fillmore.
The concession stand will be operated by Tri Kappa.
The Brazil Concert Band performs in Forest Park every Sunday through the end of August. Visit brazilconcertband.org for more information.
