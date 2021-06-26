The Brazil Concert Band will perform twice during the weeklong Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration at Forest Park, Brazil. Both programs, under the direction of Matthew S. Huber, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the band shell; if rain, at the pavilion.
The first concert, titled “I’ve Made My Plans For The Summer,” will be on Sunday and will feature a waltz by John Philip Sousa by the same title. Also, “Kentucky 1800” by Clare Grundman, “The National Game” by Sousa, “El Campo” by Fred Jewell and “A Night In June” and “Lovers Lane,” both by Karl L. King. Also, “Way Down Yonder In New Orleans,” arranged by Jerry Nowak; “March Of The Steel Men,” scored by Harry Alford; “La Reine De La Mer” by Sousa; “Zeus: King Of The Gods” by Rob Romeyn; “The Thunderer” by Sousa; “His Honor” by Henry Fillmore and “Legion Of Honor” by Fred Jewell.
The BCB will perform a two-hour patriotic concert on the Fourth of July starting at 7:30 p.m. “The Stars And Stripes Forever” will include Sousa’s famous march by the same title and the themes of each of the Armed Forces, “The Marines’ Hymn,” arranged by Paul Yoder; “Semper Paratus” for the Coast Guard, arranged by William Schoenfeld; “The U.S. Air Force,” arranged by David Bennett; “The U.S. Field Artillery” for the Army, arranged by M.L. Lake; “Anchors Aweigh” for the Navy, arranged by George Briegel; and for the new Space Force, “The Invincible Eagle” by Sousa.
Also, “Flags Of Freedom” and “Hail To The Spirit Of Liberty,” both by Sousa; “March Of The Women Marines” by Louis Saverino; “The Spirit Of ‘76” by Grundman; “Apotheosis” by Sammy Nestico; “American Patrol” by F.W. Meacham and “The Fourth Of July” by John Cacavas.
