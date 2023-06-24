The Brazil Concert Band, directed by Matthew S. Huber, will present Patriotic Favorites at 7:30 p.m. July 2 in Forest Park, rain or shine.
Among this lineup are several marches by John Philip Sousa to include “Sabre and Spurs,” “George Washington Bicentennial March,” “The Invincible Eagle,” “The U.S. Field Artillery,” “Hail to the Spirit of Liberty,” “The Gallant Seventh” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The show will also include “Bugler’s Holiday” by Leroy Anderson and arranged by Michael Edwards, “National Emblem” by E.E. Bagley, “American Patrol” by F.W. Meacham, “America” arranged by John Cacavas and open with Sousa’s arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by longtime BCB percussionist Jay Hendrix.
From “Columbia Grand Patriotic Potpourri” by George D. Barnard comes many Civil War era tunes such as “Hail Columbia,” “Marching Thro’ Georgia,” “Just Before the Battle Mother,” “Red, White and Blue,” “Tenting Tonight,” “Tramp Tramp Tramp,” “Glory Glory Hallelujah,” “Maryland My Maryland,” “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” “Dixie,” “Yankee Doodle” and “America.”
The concession stand will be operated by St. Vincent DePaul with hot dogs, coney dogs and sloppy joes.
The Brazil Concert Band performs in Forest Park every Sunday through the end of August. Visit brazilconcertband.org for more information.
