Brazil Concert Band under the direction of Matthew S. Huber will present “The Band Played On” at 8 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, in Forest Park at Brazil.
The VFW Ladies Auxiliary with serve chicken noodle dinners from the park concession stand.
MECCA [mdash] Dixie L. Akers passed away on Wednesday, July 15, in Franklin, IN, she was 87 years old. Dixie committed her professional life to childhood education and taught first grade for over 40 years in southwest Parke County. She taught and nurtured first graders in their critical and …
