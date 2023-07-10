The Brazil Concert Band, directed by Matthew S. Huber, will present "A Great Place To Be" at 8 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park, rain or shine.
This week, the BCB will perform "The Directorate" and "The Triton" both by John Philip Sousa, "The Trombone King," "Spanish Romance," and "Emblem of Freedom," all by Karl L. King.
Also, "Flower Drum Song" arranged by BCB member John Camp, "Overture Eroica" arranged for band by Joseph Skornicka, "San Lorenzo" by C. A. Silva, "Sweet Trombone Rag" by Al Sweet and "A Melodic Caravan" arranged by Jimmy McHugh.
The concession stand will be managed by the VFW Ladies Auxiliary with chicken and noodles.
The Brazil Concert Band plays every Sunday through the end of August. For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org.
