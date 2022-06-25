The Brazil Concert Band will honor the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II 8 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park, rain or shine.
The BCB and Director Matthew S. Huber will offer traditional music from the United Kingdom in recognition of seventy years, the longest reign of any monarch in British history.
Selections include “Colonel Bogey” by Kenneth J. Alford, the March from “Second Suite In F” by Gustav Holst, “Imperial Echoes” by Arnold Safroni, “The Westminster Waltz” by Robert Farnon and arranged by Eric Osterling and “Army Of The Nile” by Alford and edited by Frederick Fennell.
In addition, “Londonderry Air” by Art Dedrick featuring trumpet soloist Martin Dixon, “The Royal Welch Fusiliers” by John Philip Sousa, “All Through The Night” from “Welsh Folk Suite” by Albert Davis, “Royal Air Force March Past” by Henry Davies and George Dyson, “Bond...James Bond” arranged by Stephen Bulla and “The Rose, Shamrock And Thistle” by Sousa.
The Forest Park Concession Stand will be operated by the Elks featuring tenderloins.
The Brazil Concert Band performs every Sunday June, July and August. For information about the BCB visit brazilconcertband.org or their Facebook page.
