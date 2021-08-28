The Brazil Concert Band will present the Grand Finale 2021 on Sunday, rain or shine, in Forest Park at Brazil. The final concert, under the direction of Matthew S. Huber, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and include an intermission.
BCB member John Camp will conduct his latest march, “The Brazil Concert Band,” written in memory of the late Buz Burgess who played trombone in the BCB and directed the band back in the 1960s.
The Legion Ladies will serve food from the park concession stand.
