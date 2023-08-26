The Brazil Concert Band, directed by Matthew S. Huber, will present Grand Finale 2023 at the special time of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, in Forest Park.
The finale will showcase “March to Mecca” and “The Screamer” by Fred Jewell, “Bombasto” by Orion Farrar and “The Lambs’ March,” “Who’s Who in Navy Blue,” “Mars and Venus,” “Naval Reserve March” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” all by John Philip Sousa.
Also, “Songs of Aloha” arranged by Ralph Ford, “Quicksilver” by BCB tuba player Tory Alsip, “Gershwin” arranged by Robert Bennett, “Vaudeville Favorites” by James Ployhar and “Hymn of Praise” arranged by Philip Gordon.
Members of the BCB who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” all summer will perform together to begin the Grand Finale.
The concession stand will be operated by the Clay County Soccer Club.
Huber also thanks the musicians who make the Brazil Concert Band a great musical ensemble.
