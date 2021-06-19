The Brazil Concert Band will present Dad’s Night Out at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Forest Park band shell; or, if rain, the park’s pavilion.
The program will honor Fathers’ Day with a variety of music including a march written by John Camp, BCB director Matthew S. Huber said.
Camp is a retired Lt. Commander in the United States Navy who recently retired from teaching at Ivy Tech Community College.
He plays French horn in the BCB and trombone in the Jackson Township Community Band, Huber added, and will guest conduct his composition, “Forest Park March.”
The program includes “Our Director” by F.E. Bigelow; “The Golden Dragon Overture” and “Hosts of Freedom,” both by Karl L. King; and “Porgy and Bess,” arranged by Paul Yoder.
Also, “Presidential Polonaise” and “Golden Jubilee,” both by John Philip Sousa; “Night Train,” arranged by Paul Yoder; “Trombone Blues” by Fred Jewell and “A Melodic Caravan” by Jimmy McHugh.
It is St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry’s night to run the Forest Park concession stand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.