The Brazil Concert Band will present “Wizards, Cavalry and Cowboys” at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the bandshell in Forest Park. The concert moves to the auditorium in inclement weather.
This week’s show, under direction by Matthew S. Huber, will feature “The Wizard Of Oz” in an arrangement by James Barnes.
The classic band arrangement “Light Cavalry Overture” by Henry Fillmore is played worldwide. Two of Fillmore’s marches, “The Klaxon” and “Men Of Ohio,” will also sound forth. Michael Story’s arrangement of “Best Of The West!” will feature Western movie themes.
To round out the evening, the BCB will perform Karl L. King’s circus overture “Princess Of India,” John Philip Sousa’s “The Fairest Of The Fair,” “Call Of The Road” by Fred Jewell, “Moon River” by Henry Mancini, and “Instant Concert” which contains snips of over 30 well-known compositions arranged by Harold Walters.
The concession stand will be operated by Tri Kappa with summertime favorites including hot dogs and Coney dogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.