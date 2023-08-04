The Brazil Concert Band, under the direction of Herr von Huber, will present Forest Park German Oktoberfest this weekend.
The annual German concert will begin Sunday with a German Polka Band at 7:15 p.m. with the full BCB performing at 8 at the Bandshell, or the Pavilion in the case of rain.
The BCB will perform traditional German music, many which were brought to America by immigrants.
Scheduled are “Alte Kameraden,” by Carl Teike, “Knallbonbons,” by Heinz Egidius and Hans Kolditz, “Light Cavalry Overture” by Franz von Suppe and arranged by Henry Fillmore, “Hoch Heidecksburg” by Rudolf Herzer and “Under One Flag” by Franz von Blon.
The Park Stand will be operated by the First Christian Church with German Food.
The Brazil Concert Band performs every Sunday through the end of August.
For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org.
