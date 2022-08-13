The Brazil Concert Band will present “Classics Of The BCB, Take 2,” directed by Matthew S. Huber, this weekend.
On Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. in Forest Park, the musical adventure will feature favorites through the decades including John Philip Sousa’s “The Pathfinder of Panama.”
They will perform “Under the Sea” by Alan Menken from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
Selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom Of The Opera” will include “Think of Me,” “Angel of Music,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “All I Ask of You,” “The Point of No Return” and “The Music of the Night” arranged by Warren Barker.
The BCB will also play “Trombone Blues” by Hoosier Fred Jewell, “Old New York Medley,” arranged by Paul Yoder, “When The Buccaneers Left Old Dixie’s Land,” by Stephen Kent Goodman, “The Impossible Dream,” by Mitch Leigh arranged by Frank Erickson and “Olympia Hippodrome March” by Russell Alexander.
The concession stand will be ran by Christmas In The Park serving hamburgers and hot dogs.
Visit the band’s website brazilconcertband.org and Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.