The Brazil Concert Band will present “Where We Left Off” featuring its annual German music night at 8 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park, rain or shine.
The German concert, directed by Herr von Huber, is a favorite with the audience and will begin with the German Band entertaining concert goers as they enter the Brazil city park at 7:15 p.m.
The full BCB will perform at 8 p.m. with “Flag of Victory” by F. von Blon, “Jolly Robbers Overture” by F. von Suppe, “Elsa’s Procession To The Cathedral” by Richard Wagner, “Freischutz Quickstep” by Claudio Grafulla and “Lohengrin” also by Wagner.
Also, “Alte Kameraden,” by Carl Teike, “Overture Eroica” by Ludwig van Beethoven, “Parademarsch der 18er Husaren” by A. Reckling, “Beethoven For Band,” arranged by Harry Simeone and “Beer Barrel Polka,” arranged by George Briegel.
The BCB percussion section will be featured in “Hogan’s Heroes March,” arranged by Jerry Fielding. Percussionists include Jim Hendrix, Curt Harris, Jay Hendrix, Aaron Greve, Hannah Buchanan and Alyssa Stump.
McKinley Hill Church will operate the Forest Park concession stand this week, serving a selection of German food.
