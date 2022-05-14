The Brazil Concert Band will begin its 2022 season of concerts at Forest Park with rehearsals starting 7 p.m. May 24 at the Forest Park Bandshell or Pavilion if it rains.
The 13 performances will be on Sunday evenings, beginning June 5 and going through Aug. 28. Concerts begin at 8 p.m., except the July 3 and Aug. 28 concerts, which take place at 7:30 p.m.
Matthew S. Huber is in his 40th year as conductor of the Brazil Concert Band.
Those wanting to join the Brazil Concert Band must be at least a freshman in high school and own their own band instrument. To join, email mmjjhuber@gmail.com or attend the first rehearsal.
For more information, go to brazilconcertband.org or view their Facebook page.
