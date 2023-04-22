The Brazil Concert Band recently announced its concert schedule, with 13 shows set for the summer.
Its 2023 season will take place at the Forest Park Bandshell, or Pavilion if there is rain.
Concerts will run Sunday evenings beginning June 4 through Aug. 27. Shows will begin at 8 p.m., with the exception of the July 2 and Aug. 27 shows, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Matthew S. Huber is in his 42nd year as conductor of the Brazil Concert Band.
Those wanting to join the Brazil Concert Band must be at least a freshman in high school and own their own band instrument. All area musicians may join. To join, email mmjjhuber@gmail.com or go to the first rehearsal May 27 in Forest Park.
For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org.
