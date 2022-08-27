Brazil church hosts blues concert

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers will be at First Christian Church in Brazil 6 p.m. Sept. 10 for an evening of music.
Named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2019, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have consistently delivered chart-topping radio hits and energetic performances for nearly 15 years.
The church will accept free will offerings.
First Christian Church is located at 1875 W. U.S. Hwy 40. For more information, call 812-446-2214 or email mgrayless@fccbrazil.org.
