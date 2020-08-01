The Brazil Concert Band will present its annual German Musikfest at 8 p.m. Sunday at Forest Park, rain or shine.
Herr Director von Huber will be joined on the podium by Janelle Huber who serves as elementary band director at Kelly Elementary School and band director at Red River High School in Grand Forks, North Dakota and Janis Stockhouse retired band director at Bloomington North High School.
The program will include works covering three centuries of German music. From the pen of Franz von Suppe comes “Jolly Robbers Overture” and from Richard Wagner, the stately “Elsa’s Procession To The Cathedral” plus “Lohengrin.”
Music by Ludwig van Beethoven will include Overture “Eroica” arranged by Joseph Skornicka and “Beethoven For Band” arranged by Harry Simeone.
German marches programmed are “Flag Of Victory” by Franz von Blon, “Freischutz Quickstep” by Claudio Grafulla arranged by Tommy Fry, “Alte Kameraden” by Carl Teike and “Parademarsch der 18er Husaren” by A. Reckling.
Also to be played are “Beer Barrel Polka” arranged by George Briegel and “Hogan’s Heroes March” by Jerry Fielding featuring percussionists Jim Hendrix, Jay Hendrix, Aaron Greve, Alyssa Hendrix-Stump and Hannah Buchanan.
A German meal will be served at the concession stand by the McKinley Hill Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.